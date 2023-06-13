CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 4.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.14% of CyberArk Software worth $112,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. 41,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

