D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Insider Sells $35,850.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,775. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QBTS. Roth Mkm cut their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

