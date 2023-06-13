Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.35

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 28204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

