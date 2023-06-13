Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Danaher were worth $128,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 572,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.15. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

