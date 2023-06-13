Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $38.66

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $40.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 726,134 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

