Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

