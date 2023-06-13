Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

