Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $65.78 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Dent has a market capitalization of $65.78 million and $4.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

