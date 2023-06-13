dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
dentalcorp Price Performance
DNTCF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dentalcorp (DNTCF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.