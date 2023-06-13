dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

dentalcorp Price Performance

DNTCF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

dentalcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

