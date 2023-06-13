Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
