Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLYGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLYGet Rating) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.