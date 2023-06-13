Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DTOC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,563. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

