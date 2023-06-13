Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

