Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.
IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
