Diversified Healthcare Trust – Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHCNI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 48,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.