Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Reiterated by 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
