Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 51job

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

