Dominion Energy’s (D) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,370. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

