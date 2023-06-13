DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 254.6% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 254.6% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 51,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

