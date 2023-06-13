DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. DoubleVerify accounts for about 1.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DoubleVerify worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,917 shares of company stock worth $2,501,225. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

