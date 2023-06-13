Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Duolingo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DUOL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. 450,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,044. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
