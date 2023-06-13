Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DUOL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. 450,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,044. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

