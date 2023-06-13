DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE DD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 3,274,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,201. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
