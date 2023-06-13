DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE DD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 3,274,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,201. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

