Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Jun 13th, 2023

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DURYY remained flat at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dürr AG engages in the business of mechanical and plant engineering, which focuses on automation and digitalization. It operates through the following divisions: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring & Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery & Systems.

Further Reading

