E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 329.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $81.58.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

