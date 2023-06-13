Earnest Partners LLC Buys 22,528 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $90,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 57,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,549. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.