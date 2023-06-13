Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.97% of Darden Restaurants worth $162,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $166.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

