Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,314 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $121,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 3.9 %

Equinor ASA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 582,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,862. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

