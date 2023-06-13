Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305,629 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $128,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 227,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

