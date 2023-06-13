Earnest Partners LLC Has $116.02 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Republic Services worth $116,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

