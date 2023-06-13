Earnest Partners LLC Has $188.77 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $188,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in CBRE Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 71,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

