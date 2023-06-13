Earnest Partners LLC Has $208.08 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the period. Cabot comprises about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Cabot worth $208,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 23,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,467. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

