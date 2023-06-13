Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 77,196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $106,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,606.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,573 shares of company stock worth $776,012 and sold 18,040 shares worth $1,518,717. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. 78,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

