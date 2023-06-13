Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443,724 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.99% of Meritage Homes worth $134,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,251. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $133.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

