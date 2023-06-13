Earnest Partners LLC Sells 23,671 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 1.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $303,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 9,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

