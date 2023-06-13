Earnest Partners LLC Sells 27,425 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 7.46% of Horace Mann Educators worth $114,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HMN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -507.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock worth $88,212. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

