Earnest Partners LLC Sells 443,724 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443,724 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.99% of Meritage Homes worth $134,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.79. 36,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $133.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

