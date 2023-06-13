Earnest Partners LLC Sells 78,742 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,742 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 9.15% of Archrock worth $127,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 58,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

