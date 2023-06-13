Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 7.46% of Horace Mann Educators worth $114,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HMN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -507.69%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.