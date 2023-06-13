ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 68.8% in May

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 40,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 62.00% and a net margin of 87.57%.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I engages in the ownership of royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
