Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$133.00 and last traded at C$133.00. 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.75.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$135.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.48.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.