Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $130,717.30 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

