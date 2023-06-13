EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EG Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473. EG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

