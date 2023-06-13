Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

