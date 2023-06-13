Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMED remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,273,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,644. Electromedical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.