Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Electromedical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMED remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,273,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,644. Electromedical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Electromedical Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromedical Technologies (EMED)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.