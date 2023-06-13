ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.76 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $76,915.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015758 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.74 or 1.00047657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04329568 USD and is down -27.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,689.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.