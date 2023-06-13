EMIS Group plc (EMIS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.10 on July 11th

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,344 ($16.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,498.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,727.10. The company has a market capitalization of £850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,592.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. EMIS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,918 ($24.00).

Get EMIS Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMIS Group

In related news, insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.72), for a total value of £105,984.88 ($132,613.71). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Further Reading

