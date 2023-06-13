Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.22 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.31%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

