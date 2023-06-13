Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 113,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 656,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 23,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,808. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $220.80.

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($18.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($31.09) by $12.84. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

