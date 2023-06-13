Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $117.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

