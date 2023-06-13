Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 196 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.