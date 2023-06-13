Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

