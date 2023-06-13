Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $14.19 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 9.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

EFSC stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

